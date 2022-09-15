Artsakh President also arrives in Yerevan - Mediamax.am

Artsakh President also arrives in Yerevan


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has also arrived in Yerevan with the delegation of the Artsakh National Assembly.

This was stated by Harutyunyan’s spokesperson.

 

Today’s cabinet sitting usually starting at 11 a.m. has been set for 3 p.m. It is not excluded that the reason of it may be the meeting of Nikol Pashinyan with Arayik Harutyunyan.

