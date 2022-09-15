Delegation of Artsakh National Assembly arrives in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A delegation of heads of factions and presidents of committees of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh arrived in Armenia.
Artsakh parliament’s media and public relations department reports that “at the moment, the members of the delegation are in Yerevan to hold political meetings agreed with the created situation.”
