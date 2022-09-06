Ruben Vardanyan says he can consider it right to take up a public post

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Public figure Ruben Vardanyan stated that he will try “to begin a difficult path of building up relations with neighbors, based not on xenophobia and mutual hatred, but on the desire to learn to live next to each other.”

“I have always been a person who connected things that could not be connected. I did not participate in the war, I did not fight, in this sense, communication with me can be easier than communication with people who went through the war in Artsakh,” Vardanyan said in an interview with the Forbes.ru.

Speaking about the motives for renouncing Russian citizenship, Ruben Vardanyan noted that “a situation may arise when I will have to or I will consider it right to take up a public post.”

“Armenian legislation prohibits civil servants to have dual citizenship and to own assets abroad. In addition, you must live in the country for some time and not have any other citizenship during this period in order to take up a public post,” he explained.