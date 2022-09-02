Pashinyan: Armenia to continue supporting NK in defense issues - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan: Armenia to continue supporting NK in defense issues


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “all statements claiming that there is no Nagorno-Karabakh as a territorial entity and that the NK conflict has been resolved are inappropriate as long as the issues of security and protection of the rights of Artsakh Armenians are not irrevocably addressed, and accordingly, the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, in relation to which the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship has an internationally approved mandate which has not been revoked.

In the congratulatory message on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the declaration of the Artsakh Republic, the Armenian premier particularly noted:

 

“The international community must make efforts to address the humanitarian issues that emerged as a result of the 44-day war and not to allow the implementation of the policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

The Republic of Armenia will continue to support in ensuring normal living conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in the issues of security and human rights protection.

