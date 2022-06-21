Artur Vanetsyan puts down his deputy mandate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of I Have Honor parliamentary faction Artur Vanetsyan announced about putting down his deputy mandate.

Vanetsyan issued a statement which particularly says:

“I have applied today for putting down my deputy mandate. The reason is obvious – the citizens of Armenia voted for us to stop the destructive activity of these authorities and to save the country from disaster. But this parliament, in my opinion, has stopped being an effective platform to reach this goal. With the decision of Armenia party, I Have Honor bloc formed with the Republican Party of Armenia does not exist anymore.

The mandate of a deputy has never been an end in itself for me, it was just a tool to serve our country and statehood. A tool that is no longer applicable to me today.

Today we are on the verge of losing our homeland and we no longer have the right to make mistakes. There is no alternative to the struggle and, as I have mentioned many times, there are no party flags, dividing lines and statuses in the struggle for the Armenian people, Armenia and Artsakh. This is our nationwide struggle, and we will continue it together with our people,” the statement reads.