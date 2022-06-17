Pashinyan presents “peace agenda” to CoE Secretary General

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the meeting with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić in Yerevan today referred to the issue of return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees held in Azerbaijan till now. He said that the Armenian government is closely working with the ECHR in that direction.

Government’s press service reports that during the meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy situation, regional and international security challenges.

Nikol Pashinyan presented Armenia’s positions on the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the activities of the Delimitation and Border Security Commission, the peace agenda and highlighted the targeted response of international partners to provocative statements and actions that undermine the regional stability.