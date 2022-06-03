EU supports regional dialogue, Special Representative says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the meeting with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar highly appreciated the efforts of the EU and President of the European Council Charles Michel aimed at the establishment of stability in the region.

Government’s press service reports that in the context of regional peace and the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

Toivo Klaar noted that the European Union attaches importance to the deepening of cooperation with Armenia and supports the regional dialogue.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the Brussels meetings. Issues related to the work of the border delimitation and border security commission and the unblocking of regional infrastructure were touched upon.