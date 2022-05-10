Nikol Pashinyan to leave for the Netherlands - Mediamax.am

Nikol Pashinyan to leave for the Netherlands



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day official visit to Kingdom of the Netherlands from May 10-11.

Government’s press service reports that the premier will meet with the prime minister of the Netherlands, the president of the Senate and the president of the House of Representatives.

 

Pashinyan is also expected to meet with the representatives of the business community of the Netherlands.

