Armenian parliament doesn’t elect Nikol Pashinyan as PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian National Assembly (NA) didn’t elect Nikol Pashinyan as Armenian Prime Minister today.

1 MP voted against him and 11 - abstained.

RPA, Tsarukyan and ARF factions didn’t participate in voting, while Elq abstained.

Nikol Pashinyan was nominated by Elq faction. RPA, Tsarukyan and ARF didn’t nominate a candidate.

Nikol Pashinyan resigned from his position on October 16 to be able to dissolve the National Assembly and hold snap parliamentary elections in December.

The Armenian NA will hold new election on October 31. If the second attempt to elect a PM fails, then the NA will be dissolved in accordance with the law.