Armenia’s parliament failed to adopt changes to Electoral Code

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The National Assembly of Armenia has failed to adopt the draft amendments and additions to the Electoral Code at the extraordinary session today.
The draft received 56 “yes” and 3 “no” votes. It needed 63 MPs to vote “yes”.
The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) announced earlier they would vote against the draft.
The proposed changes to the Electoral Code would secure a shift from ratings-based electoral system to a simple, proportional one, decrease the election threshold by one percent, cut down the election deposit, and allow the parliament to include four parties as well as alliances.
