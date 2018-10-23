Armenia’s parliament failed to adopt changes to Electoral Code

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The National Assembly of Armenia has failed to adopt the draft amendments and additions to the Electoral Code at the extraordinary session today.

The draft received 56 “yes” and 3 “no” votes. It needed 63 MPs to vote “yes”.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) announced earlier they would vote against the draft.

The proposed changes to the Electoral Code would secure a shift from ratings-based electoral system to a simple, proportional one, decrease the election threshold by one percent, cut down the election deposit, and allow the parliament to include four parties as well as alliances.