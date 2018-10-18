Armenian President: Hayastan Fund will rise like a phoenix

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that being created in the 20th century, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund should become the institution of the 21st century.
President Sarkissian said this during his visit to the fund, guided by Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan.
“The fund is a great value for the Armenian people. It was established in the harshest period for our nation and state with the mission, which the fund has accomplished with honor. One only needs to visit various sights in Armenia or depart from Yerevan for Stepanakert to see the high-quality roads built in the country. There are plenty of similar projects,” said Armen Sarkissian, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
Armen Sarkissian attached importance to reconsidering the path of the fund and assessing its successes and failures.
“The processes in Armenia and around the world are taking place fast. I believe that the fund will give a new impetus to achievement of successes. I am convinced that the path, successes, as well as challenges and failures so far will serve as a lesson for the fund to learn and rise like a phoenix from the ashes in accomplishment of its remarkable mission,” President Sarkissian added.
