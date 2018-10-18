EU to provide Armenia EUR 3m for snap elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Union will assist Armenian government with the early parliamentary elections due in December 2018, Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service (EEAS) Thomas Mayr-Harting told the press.

“We are aware we have arrived at the moment of time when Armenia has just had its Prime Minister resign. We anticipate free and fair parliamentary elections in December. Together with other donors, we will assist with organization of these elections as we did before,” said Mayr-Harting.



This time the European Union will provide EUR 3 million.



According to the EU official, the European Union remains Armenia’s largest donor and it is important to see how Armenia can use already provided means with most efficiency, because it will determine further assistance.



“We need to work with the Armenian government to define how they can utilize what is already available and to take into account every opportunity we have,” said Thomas Mayr-Harting.



EEAS Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia had a meeting with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on October 17.