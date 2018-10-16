Armenian FM talks snap elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that "the Velvet Revolution has demonstrated the considerably high degree of political maturity and legal literacy of the Armenian public, of all its segments and institutions.”

“Of particular significance is the distinctly strong role of the youth and women, who stood at the forefront of the Revolution. The Secretary General of the United Nations has recently specifically identified the role of the youth in Armenia in what he described as a fantastic example of peaceful transfer of power. The strong support of the Armenian public rendered to the Prime Minister of Armenia and to the Government is both inspiring and hugely obliging,” Armenian FM said on October 15, delivering a speech at the Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting in Luxembourg.



“The results of the municipal elections in Yerevan in September manifest the continued strong public support and mandate rendered to the political base of the Prime Minister and our Government. The popular demand for conducting extraordinary elections defines the present political momentum. Elections are expected in December 2018. As was the case with the municipal elections, the conduct of genuinely free and fair general elections is the absolute priority and the strong political will of this Government,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.