Armenia’s PM and president discuss snap elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian have met to discuss current situation in domestic politics and early parliamentary elections.

According to the government’s press service, Pashinyan said at the meeting on October 9:



“Recent days saw certain events that seem to be taking the situation to a resolution. In particular, yesterday leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Khachatryan and I signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December, and 16 MPs signed the statement in support of that initiative. I believe that the process is moving towards reducing the tensions, which is positive.”



“I am glad to hear that negotiations brought certain results over the last two days and the possible resolution is not far away. It is very important that we achieve that resolution,” said Armen Sarkissian.



The presidential press service said that President Sarkissian also had a meeting with President of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan.