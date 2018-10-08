Pashinyan warns against attempts to “rob people of their victory”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave a speech at the celebration of the 2703rd anniversary of Etchmiadzin on October 7, in which he noted that "there are still forces in Armenia who consider robbing the people of their victory”.

“Unfortunately, there are still forces, political parties in Armenia who feel bad while the nation is feeling good, who still want to inject insecurity into people’s minds and even consider robbing the people of their victory. They are heading towards disappointment. The old, corrupt regime cannot comprehend it has no chance in Armenia.



I want to say something to these forces: don’t feel bad in your homeland, when the rest of your nation is happy. Our people won, so don’t try to spoil it in any way, you will fail. You want to make this revolution a revolution of anger and fury, but you will not succeed, because love and national unity won in Armenia,” said Pashinyan.



“We have no enemies in our land and no compatriot of ours should perceive us as enemy. But that does not mean that permissiveness and lawlessness are allowed in Armenia. Those who try to ignore the law, the rights, the opinion and demand of the people will find themselves in the garbage bin of history. I regret that certain political forces are firmly moving towards that end,” noted the Prime Minister.



“I hear complaints, claims that Armenia is becoming a tyranny. They travel to Brussels, Strasburg, Moscow and Washington three times a week to try to prove there is a horrible, repressive regime in Armenia. No one can establish a tyrannical regime in Armenia. If that crosses anyone’s mind, they will find themselves in the garbage bin of both history and waste management company Sanitek. That is a fact,” concluded Nikol Pashinyan.