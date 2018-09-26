UN Secretary General: Armenia is a “fantastic example”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has remarked that the world saw a "fantastic example” of peaceful transition of power in Armenia recently.

“It is true that we are seeing authoritarianism on the rise. It’s important that people, namely young people, are able to come together and to show that democracy, freedom and human rights are extremely important for our societies. We just had recently a fantastic example of peaceful transition of power that was led by youth in Armenia. There was a peaceful transition of government led by a youth movement, and this is fantastic example to show that there are reasons to hope that the new generations will be able to do better than my own generation,” Antonio Guterres said during the interview with the official UN TV channel.



The UN Secretary General is expected to have a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan while the latter is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly events.