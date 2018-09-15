Kocharyan is a “political corpse”, says Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has voiced again his opinion that former Armenian presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan are "political corpses”.
The Prime Minister has commented on Kocharyan’s statement that “Nikol Pashinyan will regret messing with him” that the former president made in the exclusive interview to Mediamax earlier this week.
“These claims by Kocharyan demonstrate the level of his political perception and understanding. This is not a street brawl where the losers they walk away saying that, “you will regret this, just wait and see”,” said Pashinyan.
He added that he saw no threat in Robert Kocharyan.
“There is no longer a political factor by the name of Robert Kocharyan in Armenia. Serzh Sargsyan, Robert Kocharyan… They are political corpses. However, being a political corpse does not give them an absolute discharge,” noted Nikol Pashinyan.
