Armenian PM: NK status has never been clearly formulated

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today at the Armenian National Assembly that “Nagorno Karabakh’s status was never precisely formulated and guaranteed during the negotiation process”.

“NK status has been pushed aside over the past few years. When I became the Prime Minister, I inherited a version, which doesn’t provide for anything about NK status. We have only a situation when we are obliged to return to Azerbaijan the territories about which you all know,” Armenian PM said, answering to Armenian MP Armen Ashotyan’s question.

The Armenian PM added that “the last paper put on the negotiations table was that way”.

In response to Armen Ashotyan called on “to publish the mentioned paper”.

“Please take my statement into consideration. I will release the paper completely when the time comes,” Armenian PM said.