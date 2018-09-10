Pashinyan: Armenia-Russia relations reached “unprecedented high level”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the Armenian-Russian relations have reached "a new, unprecedented high level” after his September 8 meeting with President Putin in Moscow.

“I had very important, very productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. We can record that after these negotiations the Armenian-Russian relations have reached a new, I would say unprecedented high level, and the Russian President and I enjoy full mutual understanding.

The relations between Armenia and Russia exist in the atmosphere of trust, which will create more favorable conditions for development of economic ties between our countries,” Pashinyan said at the business conference “My step for Tavush” in Ijevan on September 9.