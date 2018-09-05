Armenia’s parliament speaker talks political consensus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan has said that domestic political issues must be settled in accordance with the Constitution.

According to the press release of the National Assembly, Ara Babloyan had a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger on September 4, during which he noted that “the political consensus aimed at finding solutions has to be reached in the environment of corresponding political discussions”.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament