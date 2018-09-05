Armenia’s parliament speaker talks political consensus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan has said that domestic political issues must be settled in accordance with the Constitution.
According to the press release of the National Assembly, Ara Babloyan had a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger on September 4, during which he noted that “the political consensus aimed at finding solutions has to be reached in the environment of corresponding political discussions”.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also received Thomas Greminger on August 4.
“The Prime Minister has touched on the latest developments in the domestic political affairs of Armenia and introduced Mr. Greminger to the reforms aimed at developing democracy, establishing the rule of law, fighting against corruption, and organizing snap parliamentary elections.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
Nikol Pashinyan has noted that the priority of the Armenian government is to hold more transparent, free and democratic elections. He has added that the Armenian authorities appreciate the technical and expert assistance they receive for this cause from international partner organizations, including OSCE,” reads the government’s press release.
