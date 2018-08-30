741 views

Armenia to criminalize giving or receiving electoral bribe


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian government approved today at the session the Draft on Making Changes and Amendments in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia. According to the draft, giving or receiving electoral bribes will be criminalized.

“This package provides for tightening the responsibility for giving or receiving electoral bribes. This case will also be moved from Code of Administrative Offences to Criminal Code, which involves not only fines but also certain period of imprisonment in case of violations,” said Armenian Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan, adding that the only exception will be made in regard to reasonable amount of resources, allocated in pre-election period for campaign materials with parties’ or alliances’ symbols. 

 

Upon another decision of the Armenian government, a special session will be convened on September 6 at 11a.m., which will be devoted to this draft.

