Pashinyan’s speech contained dangerous messages, NA Speaker says


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech in a rally on August 17, saying that he is deeply concerned about the situation in the country.

“The social and political lives in the country, constitutional relations between state structures and public solidarity are currently jeopardized. I can see dangerous tendency of deepening intolerance and division between opposed groups within the society: pro-revolutionists and anti-revolutionists.

 

This is supplemented by “warnings” to judges and threats of National Security Service to opposition. Those measures pressure not only the judicial system, but all those who have different opinion.

 

PM Pashinyan’s speech contained dangerous messages for Armenian constitutional order and foundation of the state, which contradicts Armenia’s international commitments to create legitimate and democratic state,” the statement of Armenian NA Speaker reads. 

 

Ara Babloyan informed that to discuss the issue he plans meetings with Armenian President, Prime Minister, Ombudsman, as well as representatives of Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council and international diplomatic missions.

August 21, 2018
