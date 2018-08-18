Armenian PM: We’ve made the first step to prevent emigration

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has summed up his first 100 days in the office at the rally at Republic Square in Yerevan.

We have selected the most noteworthy parts from his speech.



The stage of economic achievements



The first post-revolution month – June – saw the economic activity index at 9.6%, while the index for 2018 overall made 8.9%. Therefore, there are grounds to claim that the economic activity indicators will continue to climb higher.



The most important achievement since I took office is that more people arrive in Armenia than leave the country. We can consider is the first and most significant step towards preventing emigration.



Between May 10 and August 14, the number of arrivals exceeded the number of departures by 29 986. If we make a comparison with the data for the same period in 2017, the number of people leaving Armenia exceeded the number of arrivals by 6000.



Equal economic opportunities

The people will settle the Karabakh conflict

Armenia-Russia ties are strengthening

Constitutional amendments