Armenia’s former president Kocharyan announces return to politics

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan has announced he will return to politics.

“You can count me among Armenian politicians again, definitely,” Kocharyan said in the interview to Yerkir Media on August 16.

When asked in what role he planned to return, Robert Kocharyan said:

“My comeback might take any format, but what I can reveal now is why I decided to return and why I believe I simply must.”

He named two main reasons:

“Firstly, I think Armenia is facing threats conditioned by the geopolitical situation. Look at the map. Look at the countries that surround Armenia and think what kind of relations we have with them,” said Kocharyan.

“Secondly, I believe Armenia’s current government does not understand this geopolitical situation. They do not understand that they cannot compromise the army, they have no connection with the army and they do not see that only a strong army can guarantee the security of our statehood in this situation. This government is taking steps that put the balance in the region at risk. I do not think that the current government has enough experience and knowledge or deep understanding of this. These threats are the main reason I will return to politics,” added Kocharyan.