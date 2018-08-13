Robert Kocharyan walks free

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Court of Appeal of Armenia has accepted the complaint filed by Robert Kocharyan’s defense counsels and overruled the decision on arrest as measure of restraint.

“The court announced the final part of the decision and stated it accepted the counsels’ complaints. The Court of Appeal overruled the decision by the court of first instance, given that Robert Kocharyan has immunity,” said Ruben Sahakyan, the lawyer of the second Armenian president Robert Kocharyan.

“An individual cannot be criminally prosecuted and punished in the course of their term and afterwards, if their actions were conditioned by their office,” said Sahakyan.

The decision to arrest Kocharyan was made on July 27, when the court of first instance satisfied the corresponding motion filed by investigative bodies.

On July 26, the Special Investigation Service of Armenia charged Kocharyan for “overthrowing the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia on 1 March 2008 by a preliminary agreement with other individuals”.

Robert Kocharyan gave an interview to Yerkir Media on the same day, saying he did not accept the accusations and qualifying the charges as “legal surrealism”.

The former president added that the Armenian authorities were persecuting him to prevent his possible participation in snap elections.