All the obstacles for businesses are now removed, Armenian PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that consistent, competent and well-organized work in Armenia can result in notable achievements.

“We need to emphasize highlighting work and its importance. After all, we have been saying for years that business opportunities and access to market were limited and people needed someone to give a go-ahead for any kind of economic activities. All these obstacles are now removed and the issue has become the matter of work, creativity, imagination,” said Pashinyan.



He said that the government is ready to do everything possible to secure a favorable, equal environment for entrepreneurship and investment.



According to Nikol Pashinyan, the government wants to achieve comprehensive economic growth, the impact of which will be fully felt by everyone in Armenia.



The Prime Minister also touched on protection for investors, noting that “any investments and investors are free from corrupt obligations at all levels”.



Pashinyan also promised to form an environment of cooperation and dialogue between investors and the government.



“We have to admit that channels for the dialogue still need to be developed and put in place, but it is an issue we must solve,” stressed Pashinyan.