Armenia’s PM meets first President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan met at the PM’s official residence on July 16.

The government has revealed on its official Facebook page that Ter-Petrosyan shared with Pashinyan his opinion on solutions for a number of challenges that Armenia is facing today.



The parties also discussed Armenia’s foreign policy and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



The meeting took place at the initiative of Levon Ter-Petrosyan.