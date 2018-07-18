Armenia’s PM meets first President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan met at the PM’s official residence on July 16.
The government has revealed on its official Facebook page that Ter-Petrosyan shared with Pashinyan his opinion on solutions for a number of challenges that Armenia is facing today.
The parties also discussed Armenia’s foreign policy and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The meeting took place at the initiative of Levon Ter-Petrosyan.
