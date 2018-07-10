Hayk Grigoryan is new chairman of Armenia’s Investigative Committee

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Government has approved the draft decision on appointing Hayk Grigoryan the Chairman of the Armenian Investigative Committee.

“Fight against corruption is a priority in Armenia, and the problem must be solved without violation of human rights. We should prevent any possibility of wrong interpretation of the work conducted by the law enforcement bodies,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, addressing Hayk Grigoryan.

Previous chairman of the committee Aghvan Hovsepyan handed in his resignation letter in June 2018.

Hayk Grigoryan was born in 1976 in Yerevan, Armenia.

He served in the Armenian Armed Forces in 1994-1996.

Grigoryan received a law degree in Russia and graduated with diploma of honor with specialty in prosecution and investigation from the Military University of Russian Defense Ministry in 2001.

In 2001-2006 Grigoryan served in Hadrut, Martakert (Artsakh), Gyumri and Yerevan (Armenia) garrisons of Military Procurator’s Office as investigator and later senior investigator.