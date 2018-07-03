PM: Fight against corruption will be continuous

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today that the Armenian government strongly fights against corruption and the efforts will be continuous to accelerate the development in Armenia.
Prime Minister Pashinyan said this at the meeting with participants of CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council.
Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope in the expansion of collaboration between Prosecutor General’s Offices of CIS countries.
The participants of the meeting attached importance to operative information and experience exchange, directed at leading targeted fight against transnational crime.
