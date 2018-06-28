379 views

Armenian President pays tribute to Theodore Roosevelt’ memory


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited Theodore Roosevelt Island National Memorial, dedicated to the 26th President of the United States.

According to the Armenian presidential press service, Armen Sarkissian laid a wreath on the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the state leader, who defened the rights of Armenians and Christian minorities in Ottoman Empire during his tenure. 

Theodore Roosevelt is also known for his bold stance in defending the rights of Armenian Genocide survivors.

