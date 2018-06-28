Armenian President pays tribute to Theodore Roosevelt’ memory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited Theodore Roosevelt Island National Memorial, dedicated to the 26th President of the United States.
According to the Armenian presidential press service, Armen Sarkissian laid a wreath on the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the state leader, who defened the rights of Armenians and Christian minorities in Ottoman Empire during his tenure.
Theodore Roosevelt is also known for his bold stance in defending the rights of Armenian Genocide survivors.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.