“New Armenia is going to be a powerful country”, President says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that "new Armenia is going to be a powerful country, a country that we all will be proud of”.

Armen Sarkissian said this on June 26 during a keynote address at Capitol Hill during the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

“The 21st century, is going to be our century. The time when the world was run by interest in energy, oil, natural resources, is gradually declining. The new era is the time when human values, the brain, hard work, honesty, and talent will be driving the world. And this country [the U.S.] is a wonderful example of that,” said Armenian President.

“We are the only bridge between Europe and Asia; the only bridge between Europe and Eurasia. And, the country status is rising with the real values of diplomacy. The message today is clear. We will do it. We will win. We will show the world not only revolution Armenian-style, we can not only build a country and call it a new Armenia, but that new Armenia is going to be a powerful country, a country that we all will be proud of, and we will march the world being proud Armenians”, Armen Sarkissian stressed.