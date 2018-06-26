516 views

Karen Karapetyan to resign as RPA Vice President


Karen Karapetyan
Karen Karapetyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is going to resign as First Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Armenpress reports that Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly, RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov has shared the news with the press.

“I see nothing abnormal about this decision. Karen Karapetyan is a mature politician and decides independently if he should be Vice President. I respect Karen Karapetyan’s decision,” said Sharmazanov.

When asked who will replace Karapetyan as RPA First Vice President, Eduard Sharmazanov has noted it will be decided at the next RPA board meeting.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | June 26, 2018 16:20
Armenian FM: War mongering is irrelevant

Society | June 26, 2018 16:09
Armenian PM: Fight against corruption must be within the law

Foreign Policy | June 26, 2018 14:40
Armenian FM receives ANCA’s Chairman
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe