Karen Karapetyan to resign as RPA Vice President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is going to resign as First Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).
Armenpress reports that Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly, RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov has shared the news with the press.
“I see nothing abnormal about this decision. Karen Karapetyan is a mature politician and decides independently if he should be Vice President. I respect Karen Karapetyan’s decision,” said Sharmazanov.
When asked who will replace Karapetyan as RPA First Vice President, Eduard Sharmazanov has noted it will be decided at the next RPA board meeting.
