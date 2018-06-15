Avetik Eloyan is new Chairman of Armenia’s Urban Development Committee

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Government has appointed Avetik Eloyan Chairman of the State Urban Development Committee today.

Mediamax did an exclusive interview with Mr Eloyan in January 2016, during which he noted that “Armenian architecture should be modern and I am frankly perplexed by our desire to keep copying past works”.

Avetik Eloyan was born in Yerevan in 1975.

He studied architecture and urban development at National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia in 1992-1998.

In 1997, Eloyan took internship in France with the renovation program for the old town in Marseille.

In 1998, he underwent retraining at Human Settlement Management Institute (New Delhi, India), studying the main issues of urban management.

Eloyan continued his studies in Moscow between 1998 and 2000.

In 2001, he passed his PhD defense at National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia and received PhD in Architecture.

In 2016, Eloyan was given the license for urban planning by the California Architects Board.

He is a member of the American Institute of Architects since 2017.

Avetik Eloyan’s work experience includes jobs as architect in workshops in Armenia and U.S. in 2001-2006.

In 2006-2008 he worked at Pappageorge Haymes Partners in Chicago.

Eloyan was employed at MacDonald Architects in San Francisco between 2008 and 2012 and went on to found and manage his own workshop Eloyan Architects in 2012-2018.

He worked on several projects in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Moscow, the largest projects involving the San Francisco Bay Bridge, the Portland Milwaukie Light Rail Bridge and ALTA AT K Station in Chicago.

Eloyan is married, with three children.

His predecessor as Chairman of the State Urban Development Committee was Narek Sargsyan, who resigned on June 8, 2018.