Chairman of Armenian Investigative Committee steps down


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the Armenian Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan has handed in his resignation letter.

The committee said Hovespyan announced his decision at the staff meeting today.

“Looking back at these four years, I can see the impressive coordinated work we have done. We founded the Investigative Committee that has proven its worth to everyone, that is the result of our efforts,” he said.

Hovsepyan plans to continue working on creative, scientific, educational and public projects.

He has been involved professionally in law enforcement system since 1974.

In 1998-2013, Hovsepyan served as Prosecutor General of Armenia.

