8 Armenian marzes have new governors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian government decided to appoint 8 governors at the session today.

Ashot Simonyan was appointed as Governor of Aragatsotn marz, Garik Sargsyan – Ararat marz, Romanos Petrosyan – Kotayk, Vahe Ghulumyan – Tavush, Karen Sarukhanyan – Shirak, Ishkhan Saghatelyan – Gegharkunik, Aragats Saghatelyan – Vayots Dzor and Hrant Margaryan – Lori.



The Governors of Armavir and Syunik will continue their duties.



Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan noted that the appointment of the new governors took place within the frames of political agreements.