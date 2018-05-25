478 views

Armenian President invited to visit by Georgian counterpart


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will travel to Tbilisi today at the invitation of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Armenian presidential press service has said that Sarkissian is visiting Georgia to take part in the festivities dedicated to the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia.

 

Armenian President and PM to visit Georgia

 

Armen Sarkissian will have meetings with Margvelashvili, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, and foreign colleagues visiting Georgia.

