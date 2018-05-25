Armenian President invited to visit by Georgian counterpart

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will travel to Tbilisi today at the invitation of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Armenian presidential press service has said that Sarkissian is visiting Georgia to take part in the festivities dedicated to the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia.

Armen Sarkissian will have meetings with Margvelashvili, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, and foreign colleagues visiting Georgia.