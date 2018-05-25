Armenian PM attaches importance to snap elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today that “he prioritizes organizing and holding of free and just snap parliamentary elections, which require relevant legal and technical conditions.”
Prime Minister Pashinyan said this at the meeting with PACE co-rapporteurs.
According to him, the elections in Armenia for the past 20 years haven’t reflected the will of the people.
“The most important mission of our government is giving the people their inalienable right to form the government. Both taking and leaving the power in free, just and democratic way is an essential stage of establishment of democracy in the country,” Nikol Pashinyan stressed.
