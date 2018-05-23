Armenian PM demands to end acts of civil disobedience

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged again to end all acts of civil disobedience.

“It is incomprehensible to me that there are citizens who do not respond appropriately to my call for ending all acts of civil disobedience and working with the government to solve relevant issues,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The head of the government has “asked, recommended and demanded to end absolutely all acts of civil disobedience and cooperate with the government in discussion and solution of current problems”.

“Conducting acts of civil disobedience against the government that has the trust of the people means conducting acts of civil disobedience against yourself or engaging in sabotage,” said the Prime Minister.