The U.S. to invest $ 17.3 million in Armenia’s media field

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The U.S. will invest $ 17.3 million in Armenia’s media field.

The U.S. Embassy to Armenia reported that in March, USAID Armenia signed a $ 15 million agreement to implement the “Media Program in Armenia” project with Internews Network, a U.S. organization, in collaboration with local media development NGOs, the Media Initiatives Center and the Yerevan Press Club, and an international group, the Zinc Network.

“The project will strengthen the information space in Armenia by enhancing journalistic standards and content quality, catalyzing the competitiveness and financial viability of public interest media, and fostering the enabling environment for independent information flow,” the news release reads.

The U.S. Embassy’s Public Diplomacy Section announced it will make a $ 2.3 million investment into a U.S. exchange programs for journalists, as well as graduate-level journalism education in Armenia.

The first project will be the “U.S.-Armenia Professional Partnership in Journalism,” a U.S. exchange program for professional journalists.

The second project will take the form of a U.S.-Armenia university partnership to establish a Center for Excellence in Journalism at an Armenia university.