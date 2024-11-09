Procession on the occasion of “Victory Day” held in Stepanakert - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Azerbaijan celebrates “Victory Day”.

Azerbaijani media report that a procession was held in Stepanakert with the participation of personnel of a military unit serving in the city.

 

“Also, representatives of the local community, law enforcement officers, youth and students took part in the festive procession,” Trend news agency reported.

 

A procession was also organized in Shushi.

