Procession on the occasion of “Victory Day” held in Stepanakert

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Azerbaijan celebrates “Victory Day”.
Azerbaijani media report that a procession was held in Stepanakert with the participation of personnel of a military unit serving in the city.
“Also, representatives of the local community, law enforcement officers, youth and students took part in the festive procession,” Trend news agency reported.
A procession was also organized in Shushi.
