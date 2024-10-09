Telegram founder visited “new territories in Karabakh” - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram messaging service, visited “new territories in Karabakh,” businessman Emin Agalarov said in an interview with Kseniya Sobchak on her show “Caution, Sobchak”.

 

“He toured and saw the whole country,” said Agalarov.

 

When asked about whether Durov had met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Agalarov said he had no reliable information about it.

 

Pavel Durov was arrested by French Police at Paris airport on August 24, 2024, shortly after arriving from Baku.

