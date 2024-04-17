Russian peacekeepers leave Karabakh ahead of schedule

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The highest leadership of Russia and Azerbaijan made a decision about withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of schedule.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev told Azertaj news agency about this.

“The process has already launched, the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia are taking appropriate measures to implement this decision,” Hajiyev added.

According to the trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia of November 9, 2020, Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh for a period of 5 years with the possibility of extending the term in case of the consent of all parties.