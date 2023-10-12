Pashinyan: Eviction of Armenians from Karabakh not what we wanted - Mediamax.am

363 views

Pashinyan: Eviction of Armenians from Karabakh not what we wanted


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the eviction of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh has never been on the agenda of our plans, our political wishes, even in the logic of crisis management.”

“The Government of Armenia did not want the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to be forced to leave their homes, but it happened. We have proven in the case that we care about the needs of our brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh in the same way as we do in the case of the citizens of Armenia.

 

If our brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh do not have the opportunity to return to their homes, our policy is to do everything to ensure that all forcibly displaced persons remain in Armenia.

 

We want everyone, without exception, to live and work in Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the government meeting.

 

He noted that as of now, 2,500 people displaced from Artsakh have left Armenia. “I hope that they left to overcome this state of shock and will return.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | October 12, 2023 14:56
Armenia’s representative states about ethnic cleansing in Artsakh at ICJ

Nagorno Karabakh | October 12, 2023 11:44
Pashinyan: Eviction of Armenians from Karabakh not what we wanted

Foreign Policy | October 12, 2023 10:43
Lavrov: Attempts made to advance NATO’s interests through Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023