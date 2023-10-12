Pashinyan: Eviction of Armenians from Karabakh not what we wanted

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the eviction of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh has never been on the agenda of our plans, our political wishes, even in the logic of crisis management.”

“The Government of Armenia did not want the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to be forced to leave their homes, but it happened. We have proven in the case that we care about the needs of our brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh in the same way as we do in the case of the citizens of Armenia.

If our brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh do not have the opportunity to return to their homes, our policy is to do everything to ensure that all forcibly displaced persons remain in Armenia.

We want everyone, without exception, to live and work in Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the government meeting.

He noted that as of now, 2,500 people displaced from Artsakh have left Armenia. “I hope that they left to overcome this state of shock and will return.”