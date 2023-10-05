Armenian MFA: UN report following the visit to NK highly biased

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement today, saying that “with deep concern and disappointment Armenia received the information regarding the visit of the delegation led by the UN permanent coordinator in Azerbaijan to Nagorno-Karabakh and the press release issued on the “results.”

The Armenian ministry said in a statement:

“The press release published after the visit is highly biased and does not reflect the situation on the ground. There is no reference to the many victims and wounded as a result of Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack, the targeting of civilian infrastructures, the blockage of the Lachin corridor for over 9 months and the resulting humanitarian crisis, the abduction of citizens by the special services of Azerbaijan from the illegal checkpoint located near the Hakari Bridge, and other facts known to international partners.

The visit of the delegation of the UN permanent coordinator in Azerbaijan was used by Azerbaijan to promote propaganda perceptions and legitimize the large-scale attack on Nagorno-Karabakh and its consequences.

Armenia expects a clear response from the UN to ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, gross violations of fundamental human rights of the NK people and international humanitarian law, in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.”