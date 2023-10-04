Baku says Gandzasar monastery “subjected to Armenian vandalism”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan has stated that the medieval Armenian monastery of Gandzasar has been "subjected to Armenian vandalism”.
The State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan stated that “contrary to the norms and principles of international law, the occupying country carried out illegal repair and restoration works on one of the most outstanding monuments of Christian architecture of Caucasian Albania”.
