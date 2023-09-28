68,386 forcibly displaced people enter Armenia from Artakh - Mediamax.am

68,386 forcibly displaced people enter Armenia from Artakh


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 12 p.m. September 28, 68,386 people forcibly displaced from Artsakh entered Armenia.

“The government provides all those who do not have predetermined place of residence with corresponding accommodation.

 

The registration for the assessment of needs is ongoing,” the government reported.

