Azerbaijan accuses Ruben Vardanyan of “financing terrorism”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan accuses former State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan of "financing terrorism”.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan said in a statement that Vardanyan has been charged under three articles: financing terrorism, participation in the creation and in the activities of illegal armed formations or groups, illegal crossing of the border of Azerbaijan.

“Vardanyan entered the territory of Azerbaijan - the zone of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent - formed and organized the activities of armed units not provided for by the legislation, provided them with military equipment, weapons and ammunition, explosives, that caused the death of people and resulted in grave consequences,” the service said in the statement.