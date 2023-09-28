Russia hasn’t played “productive role” in Karabakh in the past week, US thinks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that in the last week Russia has not played a “productive role” in the situation with Karabakh.
“There have been times where they facilitated negotiations, and that was something that we welcomed; but certainly in the last week their role has not been productive in this situation,” U.S. diplomat said.
