2906 forcibly displaced persons enter Armenia from Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 6 a.m. September 25, 2,906 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Artsakh.

Registration data for 2,100 of them have been summed up, and assessment of needs for 794 persons is in the process of identification, the Armenian government reports.

About 1,000 of 2,100 registered persons have left for the places of residence decided by them, the Armenian government provided the other 1,100 with a place of residence (the placement of another part is still in progress).