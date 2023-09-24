Blinken and Fidan discussed situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Mediamax.am

Blinken and Fidan discussed situation in Nagorno-Karabakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Türkiye relationship at the meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

“Antony Blinken thanked Türkiye for its ongoing efforts to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and encouraged support for efforts to end hostilities and prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh”, U.S. Department of State reported.

